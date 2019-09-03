Labor Day editorial
falls short on unions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the Times-Dispatch’s Labor Day Opinions section, I was pleased to read tributes to workers and labor unions by the likes of Albert Einstein, Joe Hill, Samuel Gompers, Upton Sinclair and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But my pleasure faded when I read the editorial, “Celebrating the American worker on Labor Day.”
The editorial, by Robin Beres, notes that Labor Day was established by President Glover Cleveland in 1894 in response to violence created by the Pullman strike, in which 13 strikers were killed by government troops.
“Thanks to the efforts of the early unions,” the editorial states, “the workplace has become safer, healthier, more productive and better paying. This Labor Day, we should all take a break from our barbecues and picnics to salute those early workers and recognize the more than 158 million Americans who make up today’s U.S. workforce.”
The salute to “early unions” and “early workers” is well taken, but it ignores the efforts of later workers and unions to create and defend rights and benefits that are under constant assault today. Nor does the editorial acknowledge that the 158 million Americans in today’s workforce are increasingly bereft of union rights their forbears fought and died to win.
Charles Robideau.
Midlothian.
Reader offers another Labor Day quote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Here’s an addition to the RTD’s interesting Letters section on Labor Day:
“The workers are the saviors of society; the redeemers of the race; and when they have fulfilled their great historic mission, men and women can walk the highlands and enjoy the vision of a land without masters and without slaves, a land regenerated and resplendent in the triumph of freedom and civilization.” — Eugene V. Debs, leader of the American Socialist Party.
Debs polled nearly a million votes for president of the United States in 1912. “He pitched his appeal on a high moral level, always eschewing violence and hatred though himself not infrequently the subject of violence and hatred,” according to Robert N. Bellah, sociologist and historian. “There is no room in our hearts for hatred,” Debs said, “except for the system.”
As can be seen from his use of words like savior, redemption and regeneration in the quotation above, Debs drew on biblical imagery and Protestant messianism for inspiration — founding themes in American history.
Bruce Birdsey.
Richmond.
RTD’s Labor Day page
a ‘noteworthy’ effort
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I had a strong sensation of pride when I first saw the RTD’s Labor Day Opinions page. Quotations from intellectual and lucid Americans, in a Letter to the Editor format, is terribly creative, and offering these luminaries’ opinions, observations and awarenesses laid bare for all to see. It is very clever and enjoyable.
Once a card-carrying member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 388, Richmond, Virginia, I’m proud to have worked in a union shop.
Today, I’m so pleased and proud of the paper’s attention to each of its editions. A daily routine takes shape after a while. Today was a surprise. For this subscriber on his daily trip to pick up his morning paper, turning to the Letters to the Editors page, to see the layout and then to read the lead editorial, which brings to light the value of unions in a nonunion state, is noteworthy.
Thank you to Robin Beres for extolling the virtues of unions, making work safer, and the development of the middle class in America. As you conclude, “It is in large part their toil and efforts that made this nation so prosperous.”
Thanks for starting out a day with pride and a surprise. It is a good day, indeed.
Nidal Mahayni.
Richmond.
Taxpayers can’t afford Green New Deal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Jonathan Wyss’ recent letter, “Yes, America can afford to have nice things,” was almost laughable. Just because we do not have high inflation now does not mean it could not rear its ugly head soon, particularly if we operate on the principle of spend and then figure out the taxes later, as Wyss suggests.
Wyss’ approach to government spending is why we are $22.5 trillion in debt. This massive burden is going to catch up to us soon. What if, for example, China stops financing our debt? That threat has become clear in recent weeks. We can’t afford the Green New Deal, particularly when there are better options. Moving from coal to natural gas has made a significant dent in our U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Let’s give that time to work.
The Green New Deal is not a “nice thing.” It’s a radical change to our economy and to our transportation and construction systems that we cannot afford — and that most of us do not even want.
Carthan F. Currin III.
Richmond.
Criticism is a viewpoint; anti-Semitism is bigotry
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In a recent op-ed, Marc A. Thiessen wrote his opinion on “Trump’s inability to defend the defensible, a self-defeating pattern.” While many of Thiessen’s points on the inarticulate comments of President Trump have merit, I found disturbing Thiessen’s remarks about Israel and Judaism.
I am both a Jew and an American. For thousands of years we Jews, as a religious people, have faced anti-Semitism: blood libels, ghettos and the Holocaust. Today we have violent “Unite the Right” marchers vowing to prevent “Jews from replacing” them; murders of unarmed Jewish worshipers in Pittsburgh; and synagogue desecrations across the country. We see a white supremacist movement strangely receiving tolerance from an American president.
Israel was founded as recently as 1948 to be a Jewish homeland. Israel is a modern state, a government with a prime minister, the legislative Knesset and a supreme court. Leaderships change in Israel, as in the United States. Not all Israelis support the foreign policy of the incumbent prime minister. Likewise Americans, Jews and non-Jews, may support or not support the actions by Israel in the West Bank, or Palestine, or the decisions of the current administration with respect to Israel. No position is religious hatred.
Thiessen is absolutely wrong to equate criticism of Israel’s current actions with anti-Semitism. Or, to equate Donald Trump’s support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as proof he harbors no anti-Semitism.
Criticism of Israel and of American foreign policy is a political viewpoint; anti-Semitism, by contrast, is bigotry toward Jews.
Sydney E. Rab.
Richmond.
Reader defends Spanberger’s record
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to Ray L. Garland’s recent Letter to the Editor: Abigail Spanberger is a Democrat and is sensible. She voted for Democratic bills and against outrageous bills. There is no surprise or threading the needle here. It is why many of us voted for her.
Anna Bampton.
Midlothian.
