More coverage needed of other candidates
Please stop only covering the two old white guys and the woman in the red jacket [former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren]. There were some good candidates on the stage Thursday night. Cover them. Early polls are based on name recognition. If the only candidates the press covers are those whose names people already know, we end up with Presdient Donald Trump in the White House. The reason for the debates is so we can get to know the candidates we didn’t know very well. Talk about them.
Alison Coops.
Glen Allen.
Health care proposals trouble reader
I and others who watched the Democratic debate Thursday night saw an unbelievable presentation by a group of Democratic candidates who want to be president of the United States.
How many people would lose their jobs as the industries targeted by these candidates would effectively be destroyed?
One group would be the health care field as the various approaches presented as a solution to “fix America’s health care crisis” could destroy health care in America.
How did we ever get to the point where one of the two political parties is championing the economic destruction of the United States?
James Patteson.
Scottsville.
Campaign promise unfulfilled
When Donald Trump was running for president, he said he would drain the swamp. Not only hasn’t he drained the swamp, he’s swimming in polluted waters.
Mike Giletto.
Henrico.
Property tax exemption sought for the elderly
Within the commonwealth of Virginia, we know of a number of tax property exemptions, such as real estate property used by churches, private burial grounds or cemeteries, property owned by public libraries or institutions of learning and property used by public parks and playgrounds.
The Virginia General Assembly now needs to allow the governing bodies of any county, city and town the ability to make laws for an exemption from local taxation of local property to citizens in the age group of mid-80s and up.
The General Assembly has the opportunity to show the act of compassion to those in their golden years.
Lewis Hagy.
Bristol.
Keep students engaged to help them thrive
Students today have so many distractions — social media, binge-watching and texting, to name just a few. In order to help reduce these distractions, my daily goal as a teacher is to get and keep them engaged. One of the most important ways I do this is by ensuring their parents, learning coaches and guardians share in their academic success.
Some people underestimate the impact that relationship building can have on a student’s ability to learn. This is especially vital at an online school like Virginia Virtual Academy. That’s why this time of year is one of my favorite times. Throughout the months of August and September, I get the chance to really know my students and their families. Whether we’re discussing their favorite activities, how they learn best or a challenging assignment, I strive to build real, genuine relationships with them because I want them to know I’m in their corner; I’m on their side.
Every student, like every adult, wants to know that other people care about him. With their families and teachers as their own personal cheerleaders, students can really start and end the school year strong.
Jessica Carter,
Teacher, Virginia Virtual Academy.
Fredericksburg.
I've been waiting a long time to hear the argument that James Patterson makes in "Health care proposals trouble reader".
In his letter, Patterson asks, "How many people would lose their jobs as the industries targeted by these candidates would effectively be destroyed?"
It's not an insignificant question. Singlepayer, i.e. Medicare for All, is a deflationary event. It's deflationary because it will result in the U.S. spending less on healthcare - in particular, the U.S. will spend less on administration. Why? Because it's a more efficient system requiring less labor. That means there will be fewer people working for providers doing administrative work and fewer people working for insurers. If you built a system that replaced Medicare, Medicaid, the Veteran's Administration, etc. you'd probably also be cutting the size of the federal workforce.
Does that mean we shouldn't adopt Medicare for All? No, it doesn't. It means we'll have to find other work for people to do. That doesn't worry me too much, but it is a challenge we should take seriously.
