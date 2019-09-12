Notoriety came to
small towns in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Charles Bryan’s cogent essay in the Sept. 8 Commentary section about small places brought from obscurity into the lexicon of the world brought many connecting memories to me:
- Vacations at Southern Shores, with a day’s visit to Kill Devil Hills that were always a highlight of the week;
- Frisbie family reunions in Gettysburg, Pa., where a bullet was shot into the rural mailbox of my Frisbie grandfather. My cousin Levi Frisbie would stand in the cemetery and read the Gettysburg Address;
- Pearl Harbor, learning about the bombing while in first grade and then 60 years later visiting the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor and seeing bubbles rising from the sunken ship;
- Anzio, Italy, to visit the American Cemetery there where so many had died during World War II.
Bryan asked, “Can you think of others that suddenly were recognized worldwide for better or worse?” I thought of a field near Shanksville, Pa., that on Sept. 11, 2001, became a place never to be forgotten.
I also thought of places in Virginia:
- Farmville. This small town is the county seat of Prince Edward County, which leapt from obscurity in 1954 and will be forever remembered for the closure of its public schools over racial desegregation.
- Appomattox Court House. The McLean family fled their farm near Manassas at the start of the Civil War to what they thought was the safety of distant Appomattox Court House. But it was in the McLeans’ house there that Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, effectivley ending the Civil War.
- Lynchburg. Founded on the banks of the James River by John Lynch, it was through Lynch’s brother Charles, who became a judge, that the family name became synonymous with hangings.
- Bedford. A small town west of Lynchburg, Bedford became known for having the highest percentage of deaths compared to its population, during the invasion of Normandy.
June Welsh Echols.
Richmond.
Find a better way
to redraw districts
Editor, Times Dispatch:
What has happened to Virginia? Wikipedia says that this state is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, both on the congressional and state levels.
The boundaries for both the U.S. House and Virginia House of Delegates cannot have been drawn by a sane, unbiased team. I understand that the goal of each political party is to protect the party and establish as many pro-party voter majorities as possible. Add to that the lingering racial issue, and you have a massive tug of war over boundaries. Enter the courts, and bad becomes worse.
Looking at the 11 U.S. House district boundaries in Virginia, the 8th and 9th appear to be reasonably drawn. With a very broad mind, perhaps the 1st and 6th could be added to that mix. The 3rd has become a noncontiguous joke. The 10th and 11th are ridiculously stretched and barely contiguous.
In the Virginia House, some parts of the state appear to be reasonably partitioned, based on geography and political boundaries. Western Henrico is simply unbelievable. The Tuckahoe district is part of three House of Delegates districts: the 56th, 72nd and 73rd. From my home, I have friends a mile east and west, each of us in the same ZIP code, but we are divided into three House districts. The 73rd has 54,730 registered voters in Henrico and 22 in the city of Richmond. Can someone explain why those 22 voters were singled out?
Perhaps the worst-drawn House of Delegates district is the 72nd. It follows a narrow arc from the James River in Goochland, up through the center of Tuckahoe, northward generally along Interstate 295, then curving back south through Lakeside.
The legislators, both state and federal, are supposed to be representatives of the people. Looking at the campaign signs in the West End of Richmond and comparing them to district maps, it appears that many delegates don’t even know where the boundaries lie, as many of their signs are posted outside of the district they wish to represent. It is time to take political redistricting out of the hands of the political system, and utilize established geographical and jurisdictional boundaries.
Bill Davis.
Henrico.
Zeroing out interest rate
a zero of an idea
Almost a two years ago, Congress passed a huge tax cut that was supposed to invigorate the already growing economy. While the deficits rose significantly, the economy really didn’t get any stronger. Of course, trickle down hasn’t worked in the past, so it was doubtful it was going to work this go around. Now, President Trump is telling the Federal Reserve to zero out interest rates to invigorate the economy. I hope and pray that the Fed will be more prudent and do what is necessary, not what Trump is asking it to do.
Bobby Silver.
Henrico.
Different impressions
of same orientation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sandra Chase disagreed with my letter concerning the gender policy at Virginia Tech. One difference was our interpretation of “don’t be shocked if your kid comes home changed.” She is correct that college is expected to change our kids. However, I graduated from there more knowledgeable, but left the same shy, self-centered person that entered.
My change resulted from the Vietnam era military draft. Graduating Army basic training helped indoctrinate me with discipline and teamwork, yet it was a picnic compared to surviving engineer officer candidate school, where 60% washed out. That graduation taught me responsibility and self-control needed to lead during an unpopular war.
Regarding whether the other information in my published letter is fact or fiction, I can only say it came from an article in The Federalist by Penny Nance, who also attended with her son.
James Stansbury.
Waverly.
Changing school names
won’t erase history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I must say I agree with Tom Eaton’s letter, “Reader calls lawsuit a terrible precedent.” I do not think school names should be changed nor should street names. We cannot erase history.
None of my entire family owned slaves. I am sorry that plantations had slaves, but I was not born then. I am 66 years old and tired of being blamed for something I was not part of.
Alice Conkle.
Richmond.
