Reader disputes claim
ranking is ‘definitive’
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Justin Mattingly’s news story “UVA falls out of top 25 in list of U.S. universities” says: “The closely followed U.S. News & World Report list is considered the definitive ranking of top colleges.”
As a parent of two teenagers, I hear a lot of conversation about college rankings, but I have never encountered anyone referring to the U.S. News list as definitive. To the contrary, I regularly hear people criticizing the magazine’s methodology and qualifications to be weighing in on the subject. Also, many parents, including me, view the U.S. News rankings as highly problematic for their role in turning the college application process into a competitive sport.
To be sure, the U.S. News list offers useful information. But it is just one of many ranking systems, each of which offer potentially valuable insights into the college selection process. There is no way to rank definitively what is an inherently subjective process, and the RTD does not do its readers any favors by suggesting otherwise.
Ellen F. Brown.
Richmond.
Nuechterlein erred on
1968 convention violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am writing in response Donald Nuechterlein’s op-ed “1968 election campaign resembles 2020 contest.”
While I found his comparison of the 2020 presidential election to the one in 1968 to be tenuous at best, I was truly disturbed by his blaming “anti-Vietnam rioters and leftist groups” for the violence during the Democratic Party convention in Chicago that summer.
The December 1968 report of the National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence described the civil disturbances during the Democratic convention as a “police riot” and presented evidence of “unrestrained and indiscriminate police violence on many occasions.”
For example, members of the Chicago police force repeatedly attacked journalists covering the demonstrations and destroyed their cameras.
Some of these police attacks were televised live to viewers across the nation. Many at the time were appalled by this brutal display of official violence against Americans exercising their First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly and speech.
I find it shocking that a reputable political scientist like Nuechterlein could describe a key moment in our nation’s recent history in such an inaccurate and misleading manner.
Michael E. Stone.
Richmond.
Candidate should correct,
apologize for ad errors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for reporting the despicable campaign tactics of Democratic candidate Sheila Bynum-Coleman. Reporter Mel Leonor’s recent news story identified Bynum-Coleman’s lies incorrectly portraying House Speaker Kirk Cox’s votes in the House and his political positions on important Virginia issues.
What is displayed here is the fact that the erroneous television ads are not only lies, but her campaign spokesman, Rob Silverstein, called the transgressions “typographical errors.” We’ve all made “typos” in memorandums, emails, etc.; however, when substantial portions of scripted campaign ads are falsehoods and blatant lies, describing the lies as “typos” further perpetuates the problem. Instead of pulling the erroneous ads, the Democratic Party of Virginia chose to continue running the erroneous ads on at least one local station’s TV broadcasts.
I offer a solution: When a candidate runs erroneous or slanderous ads, the campaign rules should require the guilty candidate to run an equal number of ads, at his/her expense, to correct the error, to publicly apologize to the opposing candidate and to inform the voting public of the deception.
Bruce Wood.
Moseley.
Fix city schools, streets
before building Navy Hill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On the front page of Monday’s RTD, I saw a definitive photo of the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge during the 9/11 Heroes Run on Sunday. Unless my eyes deceive me, the photo fails to show any replacement lighting installed to replace the fixtures first installed and damaged by vandals in March 2018. I believe Mayor Levar Stoney first should consider providing appropriate basic maintenance to the city’s struggling schools, streets and sidewalks before considering asking adjacent localities to jump in and assist him monetarily building his downtown development arena complex. You only have to look at the present Richmond Coliseum to see how his boondoggle will end up over time. In closing, I guess the city maintains its memorials by acceding to the fact that the vandals won.
John Armstrong.
Mechanicsville.
What did Kaine know
about Steele report?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is apparent that the dominoes are starting to fall in the Christopher Steele-Fusion GPS investigation tied to the 2016 presidential election. The so-called mainstream media is completely avoiding coverage of this.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has been keeping a very low profile on this matter. Since he was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, I’d like to know what he knew about this.
Thomas M. Jones.
Midlothian.
U.S. should continue
transition to natural gas
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like correspondent Frank Loehr (“Green New Deal might hurt economy”), I would like to see candidates for the statehouse and the White House concentrate on energy plans that will not saddle future generations with huge debt. After Loehr’s letter was published, presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders released his version of the Green New Deal and said it would cost $16.3 trillion. That cost is almost the size of the entire U.S. economy.
We cannot afford it, nor should we head down such a direction, and Sanders should not ask us to foot the bill when natural gas has proved to be a reliable and clean replacement for coal.
I wish supporters of the Green New Deal would recognize, as entities like the International Energy Agency have, that natural gas is the reason the United States has been able to cut its greenhouse gas emissions over the past several years. The IEA estimates that since 2010, moving from coal to natural gas has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by a rate that is equivalent to putting another 200 million electric vehicles on the road.
I agree with Loehr: Why would we bankrupt our economy when we can accomplish the result Sanders wants by continuing the transition from coal to natural gas?
Joe Murray.
Alexandria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ellen F. Brown Sometimes I have looked at the college rankings just for giggles but I don't feel that they are accurate. There are thousands upon thousands of students, from Virginia, from other states and from other nations, who try to get into Virginia's excellent colleges and universities. I think that is the best measure of their quality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.