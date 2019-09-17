Repairing infrastructure
requires leadership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Chris Gentilviso of the RTD Opinions department rightly raised the issue of needed repairs to dams in Virginia. This requires funds. As do repairs to the damaged pavement we encountered recently on Forest Hill Avenue while showing friends around Richmond.
So much needs repair. Infrastructure used for travel, delivery of utilities and services, education, social services, mental health, health care in general, discrimination against marginalized communities. A common requirement to solving these problems: leadership, statesmanship, commitment, courage and money. Investment is needed to restore facilities in need of repair. But, we must also invest in the current and future health care system, education, social services, civil rights for all.
Most of us want all these things. The problem is that we don’t want to pay for them. And, we don’t want to let go of entrenched biases. So, not much happens.
There are a lot of people trying to improve their situations, working against a system that is biased against them. For the marginalized communities, whether race, religion, mental illness, the intellectually disabled or LGBTQ, it seems that we can’t see everyone as fellow human beings, each deserving of their inalienable rights.
So, city streets get worse, teachers and social workers move on to higher-paying jobs. Jails house those who are mentally ill. Suspension systems break. Dams fail. People are fired from their jobs, not because of how well they perform, but because of who they are.
So, we who complain about so much must look in the mirror and elect people who will have the courage and compassion to solve physical, institutional and societal ills. We need statesmen who are willing to call on us to pay the cost and to change our attitudes. That’s called leadership. Dams — and much more — can and must get repaired.
Gracie Barker.
Hartfield.
Fairfax suit against CBS
puzzles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I must be missing something here: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is upset about the CBS network allegedly publishing false statements by two women who have accused him of sexual assault, so he is suing the network?
If he feels statements made by the women interviewed are false, why isn’t he suing them? In addition, Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson have accused the lieutenant governor of sexual assault publicly since February. Why haven’t they sued him?
Instead, Fairfax is suing the network for reporting what they heard, for failing to investigate leads and for not asking specific questions provided to them by his spokeswoman.
Watson and Tyson asked the Virginia General Assembly to hold a public hearing. A bipartisan public hearing with lawmakers split down party lines does not appear to me to be an effective way to reach an important decision regarding sexual assault. A similar approach was taken in an attempt to reach “justice” regarding a Supreme Court appointee. Was an objective decision reached based on “he said, she said”? We might never know.
If they both have evidence to support their case, then this should have been decided in a court of law months ago.
Doug Mickle.
Richmond.
Profanity the crutch
for the inarticulate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed and appreciated the editorial about the proliferation of profanity in public. Even though it is so prevalent, I still cringe whenever someone uses swear words and denigrating words. It reminds me of a very distinguished attorney I worked for over 45 years ago who once told me, “Profanity is the crutch of the conversational cripple” and he couldn’t have been more correct.
Joan Jarvis.
Midlothian.
Tweets against McGuire
shock, disgust reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading the vile, disgusting comments U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s former speechwriter tweeted about Del. John McGuire, I feel like I need to take a shower.
Such vitriol is just one more example of how we have lost our way as a mannered society, where decorum and civility used to guide our treatment of each other.
Further, I am shocked, appalled, disgusted and saddened to read such false statements about McGuire. He spent 10 years as a Navy SEAL putting himself in harm’s way to protect our country.
A true patriot, McGuire is wired to serve others and operates from a place of pure integrity. Gordon Heyworth could take a lesson or two from McGuire on how to behave with class and dignity.
I am dismayed that Spanberger took more than six months to act on her values. You either walk your talk daily or you don’t. I can assure you John McGuire walks his talk every day. All day long.
Lloyd Osgood.
Richmond.
Spanberger should focus
on taxpayers’ concerns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reference to the recent story “Spanberger aide trolled Republicans on Twitter,” it is no surprise that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, declined comment on her former speechwriter. I have attempted to get her views on numerous subjects since she secured her seat. The few times that I got a response, it’s in a form letter concerning some trivial items that are off topic. I would like Spanberger to work on issues that taxpayers care about. We need results. Besides, why does she need, or follow, Twitter?
Jeff Easter.
Crozier.
Use of anonymous sources
troubles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I read the paper this morning, three phrases in three different columns struck a bad chord with me. They were: “a source familiar with the situation,” “people with knowledge of the situation” and “speaking on the condition of anonymity.”
With all the fake news out there, these statements appear to me to promote fake news. If one does not have to identify himself, one can say anything one wants in an unsubstantiated manner. I believe if you cannot show the source, it shouldn’t be printed. By doing so, we might actually get the true story.
Jeff Custer.
Moseley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.