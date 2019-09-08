Utility shouldn’t drive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the recent story “Dominion claimed excess profits of $277 million in 2018, according to SCC report,” RTD reporter Mel Leonor also wrote of Dominion’s announcement that it is launching an electric school bus initiative.
This is encouraging news for Virginia’s clean energy transition because electrifying Virginia’s 15,000-plus school buses is key for Virginia’s transformation to a low-carbon economy. However, this news highlights Virginia’s failure to ensure that the transition to clean energy is done in the best interest of Virginians.
Dominion proposes to convert 1,000 school buses to electric by 2025 and is reportedly saying that this will cost rate- payers “less than $1 a month.” This should be a red flag to General Assembly members and ratepayers across Virginia.
Electrifying our school bus fleet should not be handed over to Dominion without ensuring that this is the best option. While electric school buses will enable more use of wind and solar power, they also will be charged from electricity generated by Dominion. This will increase the utilization of their power plants and should lower electric rates in Virginia. It does not lower rates because Dominion intends to pass the capital costs of this project on to ratepayers. Without better planning and oversight, including opening this up to competition, this will be a bad deal for Virginians.
To set Virginia on the right path, the 2020 General Assembly must end ad hoc energy policy planning driven by utilities and establish a clear path to a low-carbon economy. This must include a comprehensive process that sets goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, stimulates economic development and job growth, and protects the financial interest of all Virginians.
Scott Emery.
Sterling.
Reader questions
climate predictions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The headline in a recent RTD Nation & World Section read, “Rising seas threaten Alexandria.” The writer makes the point that Egypt’s coastal city is threatened by rising sea levels due to climate change. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned “that global sea levels could rise 1-3 feet by 2100.” In a later paragraph, the writer states, “The land on which Alexandria is built … is sinking … due in part to upstream dams that prevent the replenishment of silt. …” Apparently the problem is not rising sea levels, but sinking land masses.
Meanwhile, the Weather Channel has been reporting on Hurricane Dorian. Meteorologists indicated that they didn’t have the science to adequately predict what Dorian would do, saying, “We can’t effectively predict hour-by-hour movement.”
Isn’t it interesting that Washington pundits and the mainstream media can predict what the oceans will do in a hundred years, or that the East Coast of the United States will disappear within 10 years, yet trained, experienced meteorologists don’t have the science to predict the movement of a hurricane hour by hour. Is climate change fact or fiction?
Robert N. Dutton.
Henrico.
Gun control comments
called into question
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with sadness two recent Letters to the Editor concerning gun control issues.
James Knuff of Chesterfield asks, “In a democracy, the majority rules, correct? So when 66% of the American people want stricter gun control protection, why is it not happening?” This wouldn’t be such a bad question if, in fact, we lived in a democracy. The United States actually is a republic or a representative democracy, not a true democracy.
Jim Tromater of Henrico bases his argument on other countries that have solved the gun problem and still allow for hunting and self-defense. Notwithstanding the fact that other countries don’t have a Second Amendment guaranteeing the right to keep and bear arms, the Founding Fathers thought they were being tyrannized by a monarchy backed by the most powerful military force in the world. They wanted the citizenry (or militia) to be at least as well-armed as their opponents.
Dick Schini.
Henrico.
Reader shares ideas on
trade, rainforest, guns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some thoughts on recent news events:
- The United States saved Europe from a brutal dictator in 1945. We offered favorable tariffs to allies and vanquished foes alike to restore those ravaged economies, and continue to do so.
Why are our allies letting us take the brunt of a trade war with China that they also will benefit from? United, we could send a clear message to China that their rogue actions are not acceptable.
- The Amazon rainforest, described as “the lungs of the planet,” benefits the entire world.
A global collation needs to sponsor, buy, lease or somehow put into action methods to protect the rainforest. Multinational pharmaceutical companies that harvest the rainforest for researching new drugs actually need to buy the land and pay taxes on it. Global partners need to teach sustainable agriculture and conservation practices to indigenous farmers.
We need to plant more trees across the globe than are harvested or lost by natural disasters annually. This will help restore the lungs of the planet as a less intrusive solution than political remedies that only want to tax carbon production.
- Congress needs to change laws and allow for sufficient documentation to better analyze gun violence. The National Rifle Association’s “slippery slope” argument is getting a little weak and over-used. Currently there isn’t enough raw or processed data to know what we don’t know, on either side of the debate.
We also need new red flag laws that include swift due process for those alleged to have mental incapacity.
Some say assault weapons were not contemplated by the Founding Fathers when crafting the Second Amendment. The idea was to allow citizens a lethal means for self-protection on a personal level and against the tyranny of the state. The single-shot musket was the AR-15 carbine of its day.
Rob Richardson.
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Avoid name wrangling
by numbering schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we’ve seen, names come in and out of fashion; people respected now might not be respected in the future. Why not save ourselves trouble in the future and number our schools? Of course, sequential numbering won’t work, so use the number in the street address. Stonewall Jackson Middle becomes Hanover 8021, Barack Obama Elementary becomes Richmond 3101. Problem solved for all time.
Cynthia Blanton.
Richmond.
