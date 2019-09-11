UVA Health debt lawsuits
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I read the recent article in the RTD, “UVA Health sues thousands of patients for medical debts,” my heart went out to those individuals who were victims of the egregious actions by the University of Virginia Health System to collect on bills for medical services. However, this is just a symptom of a larger problem in our health care system in general.
First, there is a total lack of transparency on pricing throughout the system, whether it be hospital fees, fees by service providers or charges for medicine.
Second, the pricing and billing model is completely broken. For example, I recently had to visit an out-of-state emergency room. The total charge was $3,449.50, but Medicare ($395.54) and my Anthem supplemental plan ($100.93) paid a total of $496.47. The balance of $2,953.03 was classified as “patient savings” and I had no out-of-pocket expense.
That got me thinking about the system in general, i.e., why don’t service providers charge what they expect to get reimbursed for in the first place and why not charge that same price to all customers? Using my case as an example, why should someone without insurance pay the “rack rate” of $3,449.50 when the provider was willing to accept $496.47?
In the cases cited in the news story, were these people hit with the “rack rate” vs. a fee much lower if the individual had insurance? If, as stated in the news story, insurers are getting discounts of 70% (84% in my case), why not charge individuals without insurance the same rate as what the provider would have netted after insurance discounts?
The system is totally broken and unfair, and it is the individuals without insurance who are getting unfairly abused by the system — and this does not begin to address the egregious bill collecting practices of UVA Health. If Congress wants to fix health care, pricing practices for services by hospitals and service providers is a good place to start.
Bill Weirich.
Henrico.
Dominion customer irate
over rate hike request
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My parents thought that living in the United States would be better, but in reality, it initially brought hardship. I remember coming home from school to find my mother sitting on the living room couch. She had the look of defeat on her face, and when I asked what was wrong, she said, “We don’t have any electricity.”
After scrounging up all the candles in the house, we lit and dispersed them in different rooms. As I washed my face in cold water and stared at my reflection in the mirror with minimal amount of light from the candle, I felt a sense of uncontrollable loss as if my hands had been tied behind me and my eyes were forced to endure reality. I lived through this growing up in Richmond and I am not alone in this.
As reported recently in the RTD (“Dominion seeks to raise its rate of return”), Dominion Energy has asked the State Corporation Commission to let them set an increased markup of 10.75%. Amazingly, this request comes two years after the company overcharged customers by $379 million. And now the company is asking for more.
I am disgusted by Dominion Energy’s continuous power grab and its apathy toward its customers. Dominion’s corporate greed is out of control. It’s time for Dominion to pay us back.
Paolo Mutia.
Richmond.
Puerto Rico still needs
aid after 2017 hurricane
Editor, Times-Dispatch
On Sept. 5, a U.S. soldier was killed in Afghanistan. Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz from Morovis, Puerto Rico, was killed by a car bomb in Kabul, near the U.S. Embassy.
Residents of Puerto Rico have a long history of service in all branches of the U.S. military, in many combat actions around the world. Sgt. Ortiz put his life at risk for the United States of America, yet he could not vote in presidential elections for his choice of commander in chief.
President Donald Trump has continued his diatribe against Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017. He has repeatedly dismissed the needs of the citizens of Puerto Rico, who also happen to be U.S. citizens.
Perhaps, in honor of Sgt. Ortiz, Trump will now act to assist Puerto Rico to fully recover from the hurricane and, at the same time, honor those Puerto Rican citizens who serve in the U.S. military around the world.
Thomas McGrath.
Richmond.
Reader finds fault
in Hanson assertions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Victor Davis Hanson’s recent op-ed, “The ghosts of World War II,” contains misleading and inaccurate assertions regarding Germany since World War II.
There might be some truth in the assertion that NATO was formed to keep Germany “down,” but far more relevant was keeping Germany “in,” just as the formation of the Common Market that led to the European Union was based in large part on German-French reconciliation and close economic ties.
Today, Germany is the largest of the prosperous countries in the EU, but its strong influence does not “dominate” EU institutions; indeed, it is underrepresented in the European Parliament, Council and Commission.
Germany has insisted on a tough repayment schedule regarding the southern European states — Greece in particular —that received huge loans in order to avoid bankruptcy. These loans have been provided by the European Central Bank and other institutions. Germany, the major contributor, has insisted along with other northern European countries on strict rules for repayment that are resented by the Greeks.
Berlin might have taken in too many immigrants too fast in 2015-2016, but it did so not only because it needs more young people as workers and contributors to old-age pension plans, but also for compassionate reasons derived from the experiences of German and other European immigrants after World War II. Pressures on Eastern European states to take their share of additional immigrants are based on EU immigration law that does not provide for “open borders.”
How has Germany held the United Kingdom “hostage” in order to prevent Brexit? All of the EU member states are aghast at the Brexit vote and efforts by hardliners to “crash” out of the EU without an agreed procedure. Virtually all experts argue that Brexit would be an economic disaster for the U.K. and damage the EU economy as well.
Germany has pursued friendly ties with Russia for pragmatic reasons, e.g., trade relations, but the government has persisted in its support of sanctions against Russia due to its annexation of Crimea, its military support for pro-Russian elements in eastern Ukraine and human rights issues.
Arthur B. Gunlicks.
Henrico.
Road repairs more urgent
than street cleaning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our Bellevue neighborhood is riddled with potholes. This week, every street in Bellevue is scheduled to be cleaned. I have not seen a single street that couldn’t be cleaned with a dustpan and broom. The leaves will be falling within a month.
I’m guessing the cost of street cleaning and repairing potholes comes out of the same budget. Our residents would rather see the week spent in Bellevue repairing roads instead of cleaning them — especially since the roads don’t even need to be cleaned.
John Ashauer.
Richmond.
BINGO, Arthur... Please forgive the Europe bashers... Most of them couldn't find Europe on a map...
BINGO, Bill... It's not just UVA... This is the screwed up mess of a health care system that would have taken a team of M.I.T professors to draw up if the aim was to make stockholders of hospital rich and 90% of Americans getting screwed... When we go to single payer (Medicare for All) this will all get straightened out... Yeah, your taxes will go up but at the end of tyhe year when ou compare the costs to what you are paying now and what you will be paying then you'll see that it works... T&here are a boat load of our competitors who are already there and guess what??? Standard of living is up inn those countries because they aren't spending 18%+ of the GDP on health care... Duhhhh 001 ( remedial Duhhhh, non-credit Duhhhh for bonehheads)... There is no fixing Obamacare... It was always a Republican idea because it was basically a Republican plan that came from the Heritage Foundation... No, don't scrap Obamacare... Just phase it into Medicare for All... Then we can move on into other areas of the 21st century that have many Americans scare to death.. Everyone wins except the middle men (private insurance companies) who produce NOTHING to the country other than sucking profits for nothing... This really should be a no-brainer...
