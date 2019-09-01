Editor’s note: Today’s Letters to the Editor section is dedicated to labor-related comments, quotes and writings by notable Americans.
Every man is owed
an opportunity
I believe in the dignity of labor, whether with head or hand; that the world owes no man a living but that it owes every man an opportunity to make a living.
John Davison Rockefeller Sr., American business magnate and philanthropist, 1839-1937.
***
The labors of others benefit everyone
A hundred times every day I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving.
Albert Einstein, physicist, 1879-1955.
***
What does
labor want?
It wants the earth and the fullness thereof. There is nothing too precious; there is nothing too beautiful, too lofty, too ennobling, unless it is within the scope and comprehension of labor’s aspirations and wants.
We want more schoolhouses and less jails, more books and less arsenals, more learning and less vice, more constant work and less crime, more leisure and less greed, more justice and less revenge. In fact, more of the opportunities to cultivate our better natures, to make manhood more noble, womanhood more beautiful and childhood more happy and bright.
Samuel Gompers, AFL-CIO founder and president from 1886-1924.
***
”Workers of the World, Awaken!”
If the workers take a notion,
They can stop all speeding trains;
Every ship upon the ocean
They can tie with mighty chains.
Every wheel in the creation,
Every mine and every mill,
Fleets and armies of the nation,
Will at their command stand still.
Join the union, fellow workers,
Men and women, side by side;
We will crush the greedy shirkers
Like a sweeping, surging tide;
For united we are standing,
But divided we will fall;
Let this be our understanding —
“All for one and one for all.’’
Joe Hill, labor activist and singer, “Workers of the World, Awaken!” 1914
***
When laborers awaken,
so does a nation
When all the bricklayers, and all the machinists, and all the miners, and blacksmiths, and printers, and stevedores, and house painters, and brakemen, and engineers . . . and factory hands, and all the shop girls, and all the sewing machine women, and all the telegraph operators, in a word, all the myriads of toilers in whom is slumbering the reality of that thing which you call power … when these rise, call the vast spectacle by any deluding name that will please your ear, but the fact remains that a Nation has risen.
Mark Twain, “Knights of Labor: The New Dynasty” speech, 1886.
***
Celebrate the chance
to work hard
Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing. … There is no room in our healthy American life for the mere idler, for the man or the woman whose object it is throughout life to shirk the duties which life ought to bring.
Theodore Roosevelt, “Square Deal” speech, 1903.
***
We owe our greatness
to the wage earner
All day long this man would toil thus, his whole being centered upon the purpose of making twenty-three instead of twenty-two and a half cents an hour; and then his product would be reckoned up by the census taker, and jubilant captains of industry would boast of it in their banquet halls, telling how our workers are nearly twice as efficient as those of any other country. If we are the greatest nation the sun ever shone upon, it would seem to be mainly because we have been able to goad our wage-earners to this pitch of frenzy.
Upton Sinclair, “The Jungle,” 1906.
***
The 10 Cannots
(of labor)
(1) You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift.
(2) You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.
(3) You cannot help little men by tearing down big men.
(4) You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer.
(5) You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich.
(6) You cannot establish sound security on borrowed money.
(7) You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred.
(8) You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than you earn.
(9) You cannot build character and courage by destroying men’s initiative and independence.
(10) And you cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they can and should do for themselves.
William J. H. Boetcker, Presbyterian minister, labor leader and author, 1916.
***
American labor’s
many successes
Fifty years or so ago the American Labor Movement was little more than a group of dreamers, and look at it now. Nearly 14 million men and women belong to unions affiliated with the AFL-CIO. From coast to coast, in factories, stores, warehouses, and business establishments of all kinds, industrial democracy is at work.
Employees, represented by free and democratic trade unions of their own choosing, participate actively in determining their wages, hours and working conditions. Their living standards are the highest in the world.
Their job rights are protected by collective bargaining agreements. They have fringe benefits that were unheard of less than a generation ago. Is there any better monument to the unlimited ability of Americans to turn dreams to reality than the American labor movement?
John F. Kennedy, speaking via telephone to the New York State AFL-CIO, 1960.
***
The dignity
of human labor
All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, 1968.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.