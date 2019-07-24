Pa. school system apologizes for lunch bill letters

A Pennsylvania school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman’s offer to pay, apologized Wednesday. The Wyoming Valley West School Board also said it would allow Todd Carmichael, chief executive of La Colombe Coffee, to pay the $22,000 in overdue bills.

