Pa. school system apologizes for lunch bill letters
A Pennsylvania school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman’s offer to pay, apologized Wednesday. The Wyoming Valley West School Board also said it would allow Todd Carmichael, chief executive of La Colombe Coffee, to pay the $22,000 in overdue bills.
