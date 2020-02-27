UMASS 60, VCU 52 Saturday: George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m., CBSSN Loss is fifth straight for VCU Rams dealing with multiple injuries, fall to surging UMass From staﬀ reports Led by a feisty young core, and anchored by the likely Atlantic 10 rookie of the year, Massachusetts continued its winning ways Wednesday night. The Minutemen, after a shaky start to conference play, have now won four of their last five games. Rookie standout Tre Mitchell registered his fifth double-double of the season in a 60-52 UMass victory. The 6-9, 240-pound center went for 19 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Carl Pierre added 19 points and six rebounds, including four 3-pointers. For VCU, it was a fifth straight loss, the program’s first such streak since February 1998. The team went on to lose six in a row during that particular skid. The Rams’ rotation was shortened Wednesday due to a rash of injuries. They were missing point guard Marcus Evans, guard/forward Vince Williams and forward Corey Douglas Wednesday. Coach Mike Rhoades said Monday that Evans and Douglas would be out indefinitely. Evans is recovering from an MCL sprain in his left knee, and Douglas is recovering from a bone bruise in his left foot. But the absence of Williams, due to a calf issue, was revealed about 30 minute before tip-off. Williams had started each of VCU’s previous three games, but with him out, Mike’L Simms RAMS, Page B4
