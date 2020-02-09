The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Wheeled kitchen apparatus with collapsible work surface; (U.S. Patent 10,548,398); Ann Louise Butler of Midlothian; Edible Education LLC of Midlothian: A wheeled kitchen apparatus with a collapsible work surface includes a wheeled cabinet with a cabinet top and four cabinet sides. The cabinet top has a surface with an opening accommodating a basin and also has a heating unit. The cabinet has four extensions that are configurable between at least two positions including one that laterally extends the surface of the top of the cabinet and another in which the extensions fold down along the sides of the cabinet.
***
Fiber optic patching system; (U.S. Patent 10,551,585); David M. Mullsteff of Glen Allen; Tactical Deployment Systems LLC of Richmond: A cassette may include a channel with a lock tab disposed in the channel. Each cassette may be adapted to receive and secure any type of data cable and cable connector. A chassis may include an alignment slot and a key that may extend away from the slot, and the key may have a key aperture.
***
System and method for inferring schematic and topological properties of an electrical distribution grid; (U.S. Patent 10,554,257); Dominion Energy Technologies Inc. of Richmond; Astrolink International LLC of Bethesda, Md.: A system and method for inferring schematic and topological properties of an electrical distribution grid is provided.
***
Boroxine based seal compatibility agents; (U.S. Patent 10,550,350); Jason Richard Bell of Powhatan; Carl W. Bennett of Glen Allen; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: The invention generally relates to compositions for use in lubricating oils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.