The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Mullion for use with narrow stile doors; (U.S. Patent 10,392,856); James Thomas Clarke Jr. of Henrico; Ira Rex Seybold of Mechanicsville; Frame & Mullions LLC of Henrico: A mullion is adapted for use in a narrow stile door system. The mullion is a three-section mullion with top and bottom hollow mullion tubes and an I-shaped centerpiece. The top and bottom hollow tubes have a first outside width and first outside depth and a second inside width and second inside depth, the second inside width and depth defined by the inside of the hollow tube walls.
***
Eyewear securing system and method; (U.S. Patent 10,394,048); Christopher S. Walker of Midlothian; Common Sense Inventions Inc. of Midlothian: A system for securing eyewear comprises an elongated flexible band having first and second ends, a first magnet encased in the first end, a second magnet encased in the second end, and a backplate comprising a third magnet or a ferrous metal plate, The first magnet is stronger than the second magnet.
