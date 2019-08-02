The resurgence of the Richmond region comes from the efforts of countless people — whether in business, nonprofits, education, the arts and more.
For the 2019 RTD Person of the Year program, we again want your help to spotlight the individuals whose service and achievements have strengthened our community.
Go to Richmond.com/nominate to recommend people who — whether this year or throughout their careers — have helped lead our region forward. We’ll consider your nominations, and the December issue of the RTD’s Discover Richmond magazine will feature the 2019 honorees.
At the website, you’ll see links to Person of the Year honorees from previous years. You needn’t renominate them, but perhaps they’ll make you think of other excellent candidates.
So ask yourself: Who has had notable achievements this year or has been an ongoing leader on an important issue? Who inspires us to be a better community and inspires you to do better?
We look forward to your nominations. (For questions only, email discover@timesdispatch.com or call (804) 649-6129.)
