Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has all but vanished from public view in the year since Chicago detectives accused him of paying two brothers to stage a racist and anti-gay attack on him because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. But Smollett was thrust back into the spotlight Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him for a second time on charges of lying to the police.
Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett faces six felony counts of disorderly conduct stemming from four separate false reports that he gave to police. Smollett’s attorneys said Webb “has not found any evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever” with the dismissal of the original charges and they believe the new ones are politically motivated.
Actress, singer and dancer Paula Kelly, who earned an Emmy Award nomination on the sitcom “Night Court” and co-starred with Chita Rivera and Shirley MacLaine in the 1969 film “Sweet Charity,” has died at age 77. Kelly died Sunday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to Los Angeles’ Ebony Repertory Theatre.
Kelly earned a best supporting actress Emmy nod in 1984 for portraying public defender Liz Williams on the first season of NBC’s “Night Court” and received another in 1989 for playing a lesbian on the ABC miniseries “The Women of Brewster Place.” She made her Broadway debut in the 1964 musical “Something More!” and later shared the stage with Morgan Freeman on Broadway in “The Dozens.”
Paul English, the longtime drummer for Willie Nelson and the inspiration for Nelson’s song “Me and Paul,” has died. He was 87.
Elaine Schock, a publicist for Nelson, announced English’s death but had no other details Wednesday. English joined Nelson’s band, nicknamed the Family, in 1966 and continued with him for most of his long career. English was known for wearing a black cape onstage, and one is on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn.
