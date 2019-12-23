Laura Dern likes the spoken word so much she enjoys callbacks to rerecord lines for her movies. So she especially enjoyed serving as narrator for a new audiobook production of “Little Women,” the Louisa May Alcott story that’s also coming out this week as a movie directed by Greta Gerwig, with Dern playing the March family mother, Marmee.
Dern’s memories of “Little Women” date to around age 13, when she and her grandmother would read it aloud together.
Dern, 52, related to the Marches from the start. Like the March sisters, she was raised mostly by women; her parents divorced when she was little and she spent much of her time with her mother and grandmother. Filming the movie, and reading the audiobook, reminded her of her attachment to the fictional family, especially to Marmee.
“I found her available and messy and wise and funny, and a muse. I think we often make our heroes very angelic,” she said.
The project has her thinking about her family and how to include them in future audiobooks. She would like to do something with her parents, noting her mother is a Mississippi native who has the “most lyrical, beautiful Southern voice.”
***
Baba Ram Dass — the 1960s counterculture spiritual leader who experimented with LSD and traveled to India to find enlightenment, returning to share it with Americans — has died. He was 88.
Dass’ foundation, Love Serve Remember, announced Sunday that the author and spiritual leader died peacefully at his home earlier in the day. No cause of death was given. He suffered a stroke in 1997 that left him paralyzed on the right side. More recently, he underwent hip surgery after a fall in November 2008.
Over the years, Ram Dass associated with Timothy Leary and Allen Ginsberg. He wrote about his experiences with drugs, set up projects to help prisoners and those facing terminal illness and sought to enlighten others about the universal struggle with aging. He was best known for the 1971 book “Be Here Now,” written after his trip to India.
