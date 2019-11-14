Alicia Keys will be back to host the 62nd Grammy Awards, and the recurring gig even came as a surprise to the super-chill recording artist.
“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement Thursday.
The 15-time Grammy Award winner announced her return Thursday in a silly video that threw back to her memorable moments from last year’s show, including her over-the-top outfits. The Grammys will air Jan. 26.
***
Branko Lustig, an Oscar-winning Croatian film producer and Holocaust survivor, died Thursday.
The Yad Vashem center in Jerusalem said Lustig, 87, died in Zagreb, the capital of his native Croatia. No other details were immediately released.
Lustig is best known for winning Academy Awards for best picture for Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” and for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.”
Most members of Lustig’s family died during the wartime rule of the pro-Nazi Croatian puppet regime.
***
Donald Trump Jr.’s “Triggered” is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, although not without an edge.
“Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” came out last week and tops the hard-cover nonfiction list that will appear in the Nov. 24 edition of the Times.
A dagger symbol appears next to the listing, indicating that some of the sales were “bulk purchases,” often meaning that the author or someone associated with the author bought a substantial number of copies. A spokesman for the Republican National Committee, Steve Guest, said Thursday that the RNC has been offering “Triggered” as a fundraising incentive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.