Plácido Domingo is scheduled to sing two concert performances in Verdi’s “I Vespri Siciliani (The Sicilian Vespers)” next summer as part of the 100th anniversary Salzburg Festival, which features 221 performances over 44 days and includes seven staged operas.
Domingo, who turns 79 in January, was dropped or has withdrawn from all U.S. performances since reports by The Associated Press in August and September detailed accusations against him of sexual harassment or other inappropriate conduct.
“We do not see any reason why we should change our opinion if there are no new facts,” said Helga Rabl-Stadler, president of the Salzburg Festival, in a telephone interview, adding the situation could change.
***
Country music singer, songwriter and actor Dwight Yoakam was honored by performing rights organization BMI for his trailblazing and unique style of California country rock.
The organization gave the Grammy winner the President’s Award on Tuesday, and honored many of country’s top songwriters and artists, during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.
For Yoakam, there wasn’t any choice other than creating his own sound.
“I never thought about doing it another way,” he said during an interview on the red carpet prior to the ceremony. “I kind of just did what I felt was honest.”
***
Robert De Niro will receive the life achievement award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honor during the televised awards show on Jan. 19.
SAG-AFTRA cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and television, including two Academy Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.