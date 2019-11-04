Carol Burnett will be among the familiar faces gracing the “Mad About You” revival.
Sony Pictures Television said Monday that Burnett will reprise her Emmy-winning role as the mother of Helen Hunt’s character. “Mad About You” is returning for a limited run on the Spectrum Originals streaming service this month.
Hunt and Paul Reiser play the Buchmans, a New York married couple, in the NBC series that aired 164 episodes before its finale in May 1999. The revival will focus on the Buchmans and their marriage after their daughter leaves for college.
“Mad About You” won 12 Emmy Awards, including four for Hunt and one for Burnett in 1997. The revival debuts Nov. 20 and will conclude its season Dec. 18.
***
The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk show host and a game show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.
It is given annually to honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.
In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.”
***
NBC executive Jim Bell, who has produced the last four Olympics for the network and has been in charge backstage at Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight” show for the past year, says he’s leaving NBC.
Bell said the timing was perfect to follow a new path that would build on his experience in news, sports and entertainment. He was a longtime producer of the “Today” show before moving to the Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.