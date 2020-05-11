“The Masked Singer,” an artificial-intelligence thriller, and a prime-time soap opera starring Kim Cattrall will be part of Fox’s fall lineup, the network said Monday as it unveiled its schedule amid the pandemic’s disruption of the TV industry.
Cattrall’s “Filthy Rich,” about a Southern family’s inheritance fight, and the AI drama “neXt,” starring John Slattery, were to have premiered this spring and had each completed 10 episodes. Moving the shows to the 2020-21 season gives Fox fresh fare despite uncertainty about when or how the Hollywood production shutdown will ease.
Up-and-coming rapper Nick Blixky has been shot and killed in New York City, police said Monday.
The 21-year-old singer, who was born Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds in Brooklyn around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Blixky’s Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew, but decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip-hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.
Police have made no arrests in the shooting.
Paul L. Vasquez — the burly mountain man whose awestruck reaction upon seeing a double rainbow propelled him to internet stardom and turned him into a folk hero — has died in California. He was 57.
Vasquez, who called himself Yosemitebear on social media, died early Saturday at a hospital emergency room, the Mariposa County coroner’s office said.
The cause of death was not been released. Vasquez had recently posted on his Facebook page that he had gone to get tested for COVID-19 but learned about another unspecified ailment.
“His ‘Double Rainbow’ basically wrote the book on what a viral video was,” Vasquez’s friend Robert Borchard told the Modesto Bee. He called Vasquez an “amazing character” who was always enthusiastic about the world.
