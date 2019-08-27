Viola Davis has already won Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony awards but may win over the people when she takes on the role of “Forever First Lady” Michelle Obama.
The acclaimed actress and producer has signed on to play Obama in a series titled “First Ladies,” which is in the works at Showtime. The one-hour drama Lionsgate project will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of first ladies from throughout history, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama. Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon will serve as executive producers on the project .
Obama has been portrayed on film before; “The Haves and The Have Nots” vixen Tika Sumpter portrayed a younger version in Richard Tanne’s 2016 indie film “Southside With You.”
***
Missy Elliott, the rapper-singer-songwriter-producer-dancer whose music videos have moved the needle over the last two decades, was honored at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Elliott, a native of Portsmouth, earned the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and brought her colorful and eccentric music videos to life, from “Work It” to “Lose Control,” on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark. The 48-year-old game-changer dedicated her award to the dance community and said her music video inspirations included Janet Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel and Busta Rhymes.
Taylor Swift won three honors, including video of the year, tying with Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish for most wins of the night. Grande, named artist of the year, and Eilish, who won best new artist, didn’t attend the VMAs. Other winners included Cardi B, who took home best hip-hop for “Money”; Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” won best pop; and BTS won best group and best K-pop. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” won song of the year and best direction.
***
Netflix will give “The Irishman” an exclusive theatrical release for about four weeks, providing theaters most of November to play Martin Scorsese’s big-budget crime epic before it lands on the streaming service.
“The Irishman” will open theatrically Nov. 1 and begin streaming on Nov. 27, Netflix said Tuesday. The movie, which includes extensive de-aging visual effects to make its star-studded cast — including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci — appear decades younger in some scenes, has reportedly cost close to $200 million to make.
