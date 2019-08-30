Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account has gotten hacked, and whoever broke in sent racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.
Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down.
The tweets included such messages as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head,” referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend certain accounts.
Twitter says it’s investigating. The company suspended accounts that the hacker or hackers retweeted while they had control of Dorsey’s account.
The incident comes as Twitter and Dorsey have promised to improve the “health” and civility of discourse on the social media service, cracking down on hate speech and abuse.
***
A new ad for a Dior men’s fragrance called Sauvage sparked outrage Friday for its use of Native American culture and symbols.
The French luxury goods company posted a trailer Friday of a Native American dancer and promised more details about the fragrance on Monday. Another post, on Instagram, noted the campaign was developed along with Native American consultants. But the ad continued to receive heavy criticism for being insensitive and having an offensive name.
Sauvage in French has a variety of meanings, including wild, unspoiled and savage. The fragrance is not new; it has been produced by Dior since the mid-1960s.
Critics also decried the involvement of Johnny Depp, who is the celebrity face of the fragrance and stars in a film promoting Sauvage. Depp’s portrayal of Tonto in the 2013 movie “The Lone Ranger” was also criticized, despite the actor working with consultants from the group Americans for Indian Opportunity, which also consulted on the Dior ad.
***
A half brother of the late rock superstar Prince has died, leaving five Prince siblings to share in the musician’s fortune.
An attorney for Alfred Jackson, Asa Weston, said Friday that the 66-year-old Jackson died Wednesday night or Thursday morning in his home outside of Kansas City, Mo. He says the cause of death is unknown.
Jackson was the son of Prince’s mother, Mattie Baker, and Alfred Jackson Sr.
Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose in 2016 without leaving a will. His estate remains tied up in legal proceedings in Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.