Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.
Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno at a special ceremony next week. Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.
Ferrigno, 68, has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Ariz. He played the Hulk in the 1970s TV series.
***
Dave Burd’s persona as rapper Lil Dicky is already a hit, having released music with some of the genre’s biggest names.
Now, Burd is taking his comical and relatable style to television with his self-titled series “Dave,” set to debut on FXX in the spring. It follows Burd in his daily life, with comedy ensuing from doctor visits and his relationship with his girlfriend.
Some big names are in his corner on the project, including comedian Kevin Hart and music manager Scooter Braun, who serve as executive producers.
***
Buck Henry, a prolific writer and actor who created the loopy prime-time spy spoof “Get Smart” with Mel Brooks, wrote the script for Mike Nichols’ landmark social satire “The Graduate” and teamed up with John Belushi in the famous samurai sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a heart attack. He was 89.
Henry earned an Oscar nomination for the screenplay he wrote with Calder Wilmington for 1967’s “The Graduate,” starring Dustin Hoffman. He was nominated again for co-directing the 1978 afterlife comedy “Heaven Can Wait” with the film’s star, Warren Beatty.
His other works included “Catch-22,” “The Owl and the Pussycat,” “What’s Up, Doc?” and “To Die For.”
