Justin Bieber is launching a docuseries about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago.
YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut Jan. 27. The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances of cover songs on YouTube.
***
Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf, has died at age 77.
Mehta took one of the book world’s most esteemed imprints to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy, among others, and blockbusters such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”
Mehta, the husband of author Gita Mehta, died Monday at a Manhattan hospital. According to Knopf, the cause was complications from pneumonia.
***
North Dakota will again enlist the help of Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to help promote tourism in his home state.
North Dakota’s tourism department confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several “Transformers” movies will be paid $175,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years. The state has had a contract with Duhamel since 2013 to help attract visitors to North Dakota.
The contract extension that expires on Dec. 31, 2021, brings to more than $1 million Duhamel has received from the state.
Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the north-central part of the state that’s about an hour’s drive from the border with Canada.
Although North Dakota is one of the least-visited states in the U.S., tourism is the state’s third-largest industry, behind energy and agriculture.
