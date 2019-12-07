Elon Musk defeated defamation allegations Friday from a British cave explorer who claimed he was branded a pedophile when the Tesla CEO called him “pedo guy” in an angry tweet.
Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had sought $190 million in damages for the shame and humiliation caused by the man his lawyer called a “billionaire bully.”
It took less than an hour for an eight-person jury in Los Angeles federal court to reject Unsworth’s claim after a four-day trial.
Musk said the verdict restored his faith in humanity as he quickly left the court with his security detail.
Musk, who deleted the tweet and later apologized for it, had asserted the expression was nothing more than a flippant insult that meant “creepy old man,” not pedophile. Unsworth had provoked the attack by belittling Musk’s contribution to the rescue — a miniature sub his engineers built that was never used — as ineffective and nothing more than a “PR stunt.”
Ron Leibman, who won a Tony award for Tony Kushner’s iconic play “Angels in America,” died Friday after an illness. He was 82. A person who knew the actor said the cause was pneumonia.
In his lengthy career, Leibman played a huge variety of roles both dramatic and comic. He appeared in numerous films, including “Norma Rae,” opposite Sally Field, and “Slaughterhouse-Five.” He won an Emmy award in 1979 for the short-lived CBS series “Kaz,” which he also created. But he was perhaps best-known on television for his role on “Friends,” in which he played Dr. Leonard Green, the father of Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.
A crowning moment of his career was his leading-actor Tony in 1993 for playing the fearsome role of Roy Cohn, the conservative lawyer and chief counsel to Sen. Joseph McCarthy who died of AIDS in 1986.
Leibman is survived by his wife, actress Jessica Walter. His earlier marriage to actress Linda Lavin ended in divorce.
