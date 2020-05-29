Singer Madonna has drawn harsh criticism on social media for sharing a video of her son dancing to a Michael Jackson song to honor George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for at least 7 minutes.
The video shows 14-year-old David Banda performing and raising a fist to the tune of Jackson’s 1995 protest anthem, “They Don’t Care About Us.”
While many conceded that her intentions were good — to condemn racism — the clip prompted mixed feelings on Twitter, with some criticizing the “Like A Prayer” singer for being tone-deaf and “out of touch.”
***
Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 27 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lincoln Center’s constituent parts have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center.
***
Brandi Carlile, the Grammy Award-winning folk-rocker, has announced a livestreaming series to support her band and crew, otherwise out of work while touring is on hold due to the pandemic. The series begins 9 p.m. Monday with Carlile and the twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth playing the hit “By the Way, I Forgive You” on her 39th birthday.
