Taylor Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry, but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die.
New leaked video clip of the entire 4-year-old phone call between the pop superstar and rapper about his controversial song “Famous” have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened.
In “Famous,” West raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that bitch famous.” Upon its release in 2016, West was condemned by many for the line. He insisted Swift had given her blessing to the lyric. But she denied ever hearing the lyric “I made that bitch famous.”
The new clips seem to corroborate Swift’s claims that West didn’t tell her the full lyrics of the song. But they also show West repeatedly asking Taylor for her approval of the sex lyric and she does tell him she thinks it’s funny, just as the rapper said when the song was first released.
The new footage was posted online from an unknown source late Friday and rapidly spread across social media. Unlike other videos previously posted of the call, it shows all 25 minutes, albeit chopped up.
Representatives for either artist did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday rejected an appeal by the producer and stars of the film “Silver Linings Playbook” stemming from a ruling in The Weinstein Co. bankruptcy case.
The judge upheld the bankruptcy court’s decision in a lawsuit filed against producer Bruce Cohen by Spyglass Media Group. Spyglass bought The Weinstein Co.’s assets in bankruptcy for $289 million in 2018.
The suit against Cohen was seen as a test case to determine how to handle claims asserted by several Hollywood stars who said they were owed royalties and profit participation payments from projects.
The Weinstein Co. sought bankruptcy protection in 2018 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that brought down co-founder Harvey Weinstein.
