Bob Dylan often has things to say in dark times. He threw another surprise late Thursday in these uncertain days of COVID-19. On Twitter, Dylan dropped a new (old) song, “Murder Most Foul.”
It’s the longest song he’s ever recorded — 16 minutes, 56 seconds (25 seconds longer than 1997’s epic “Highlands,” for you Dylanologists). “It was a dark day in Dallas,” Dylan starts on “Murder Most Foul.” “November ’63. A day that will live on in infamy.”
Yes, it’s the story of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the death of the dream and the ideals that he stood for. Backed by impressionistic piano and violin shading, Dylan turns the song into a rambling series of rhyming couplets filled with all kinds of pop culture references.
“The Beatles are coming/ they’re gonna hold your hand,” he sings with his familiar parched voice.
Weaved throughout are references to the JFK situation, whether it’s VP Lyndon Johnson being sworn in on Air Force One or “That strip club owner named Jack,” referring to Jack Ruby who killed alleged JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Marilyn Monroe is there, too. It’s unclear exactly when Dylan recorded “Murder Most Foul,” which sounds of recent vintage.
***
Kristen Bell is hosting a Nickelodeon special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic to address youngsters’ concerns and help families weather the crisis, the channel said Friday.
Bell and her guests practiced social distancing, using video to connect for the hourlong program airing 7 p.m. Monday. Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California’s surgeon general, and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, offer advice on how to be healthy, while kids and parents around the country share how they’re coping with disruption.
Among those joining the “Frozen” star are Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Charli D’Amelio and Russell and Ciara Wilson. Other celebrities contribute home videos, including YouTube personality Emma Chamberlin. Musical artists JoJo Siwa and DJ Khaled also take part.
