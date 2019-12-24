“Game of Thrones” author and television producer George R.R. Martin is adding bookstore owner to his resume.
The fantasy writer quietly opened Beastly Books last month in Santa Fe, N.M., next to the movie theater he revived in 2013, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
The shop sells books by him and by local authors as well as “Game of Thrones” merchandise. Martin said he opened the bookstore in part because the lobby of his theater was too small to display books by visiting authors.
***
Lil Wayne is free to celebrate Christmas in Miami after federal agents searched his jet, but the rapper still faces potential charges after agents found at least one handgun and drugs, according to law enforcement sources.
The gun — a gold-plated .45-caliber handgun with a pearl grip — was found in the musician’s Coach bag along with drugs after the jet landed in Miami following a flight from California, according to the sources. Investigators also found MDMA in pill and crystal form as well as weed, cocaine and heroin in the bag, the sources said. Officers discovered the gun and drugs after acting on a tip.
***
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was handcuffed and cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in North Carolina hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg County police issued citations to the rapper on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, according to a police statement. Officers, who said they found less than a half-ounce of marijuana, decided ultimately to issue him citations in lieu of making an arrest.
