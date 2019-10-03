Stephen and Tabitha King are ready for the next chapter for their Victorian mansion that stands behind a wrought iron gate festooned with winged creatures and spiderwebs.
The authors want to transform the home where they raised their children in Bangor, Maine, into the location for Stephen King’s personal archives. A guest house they own next door would host writers in residence.
The Kings have been spending more time at another home in Maine and one in Florida, said the Kings’ attorney Warren Silver.
Under the proposal, the archives formerly held at the University of Maine would be moved along with the foundation’s offices to the home. Scholars and others could request to see the materials, which would be available by appointment.
The house next door, which the Kings bought in 2004, would provide housing for up to five writers at a time.
The Kings cleared the idea with neighbors, and the city planning board gave its approval, Silver said. The City Council will have the final say later this month.
***
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel ... and Elmo?
Sesame Workshop is developing a talk show starring the squeaky-voiced puppet, called “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo,” where he will interview celebrity guests. Production begins next month, but it’s not clear when the program will air.
It was announced Thursday as part of a deal between HBO Max and the children’s television producer. The centerpiece of the deal is five new seasons of “Sesame Street” to begin next year.
***
Twitter and YouTube removed a video from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.
Both a Twitter post and a YouTube upload were blocked because of copyright complaints. The video featured a doctored version of the band’s 2005 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.
Trump’s tweet came as he has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his July call with Ukraine’s president in which he pressed for an investigation of Biden and Biden’s son.
