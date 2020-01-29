Flatiron Books, the publisher of the contentious migrant novel “American Dirt,” has canceled its book tour with Jeanine Cummins.
In a statement released Wednesday, Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron, wrote: “Jeanine Cummins spent five years of her life writing this book with the intent to shine a spotlight on tragedies facing immigrants. We are saddened that a work of fiction that was well-intentioned has led to such vitriolic rancor.
“Unfortunately, our concerns about safety have led us to the difficult decision to cancel the book tour.”
In response to the massive backlash that Cummins and her novel have raised, the publishing group said it will be “organizing a series of town hall meetings, where Jeanine will be joined by some of the groups who have raised objections to the book.
“We believe that this provides an opportunity to come together and unearth difficult truths to help us move forward as a community.”
Critics of “American Dirt” have accused the novel of being a harmful act of cultural appropriation, riddled with stereotypes about Mexico and the struggles of migrants.
The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez spoke publicly for the first time since the release of a documentary series examining his life more than two years after he killed himself in his prison cell.
Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that she was unaware that the late New England Patriot was bisexual. Jenkins said she “would not have loved him differently” if he had told her.
“Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside,” Jenkins said. “No one can.”
The three-part Netflix series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” was released Jan. 15. Jenkins said she was offered compensation to be interviewed by the producers but declined and was not interviewed.
