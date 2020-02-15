Former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts was beaming like a proud parent as he talked about the launch of Black News Channel — a project he’s worked on for years to create what’s now the nation’s only 24-hour news network aimed at African Americans.
He was sitting at the network’s Tallahassee, Fla., studio with Gary Wordlaw, head of news and programming, watching a countdown clock as the network prepared to go live.
“I was sitting there leaning forward looking at the screen, and Gary goes, ‘OK, in about two minutes we’re going to see if this baby comes out.’ And sure enough it did,” Watts said in an interview at the studio. “We birthed a child on Feb. 10 at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time — a healthy child — and now we have to nurture it on to adulthood.”
Watts, who was a star quarterback at the University of Oklahoma in the 1980s and later played in the Canadian Football League, is chairman of the network, which received a lift when billionaire businessman Shad Khan provided the capital to get it on air.
Watts said he hopes that it isn’t just African Americans who tune in.
“For anyone who wants to have a deeper relationship, a deeper understanding of the African American community,” he said, “I think we can be helpful.”
***
Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in HBO’s “Sex and the City,” died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. She was 86.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
In “Sex and the City,” her character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the TV and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.
