Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV’s “House Hunters” for years, died this week. She was 57.
Her Tuesday death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious homebuyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes.
Culbertson says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year.
She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.
Whang is survived by her partner, Jeff Vezain; her parents; and a sister.
***
Jennifer Lopez won Milan Fashion Week, wowing the crowd at Versace when she emerged wearing a version of the jungle dress that nearly broke the internet almost 20 years ago.
Building up to the big reveal, Donatella Versace announced from backstage a Google search for “Versace jungle dress,” and a dome ceiling above the circular runway filled with images of J-Lo wearing the 2000 Versace dress at the Grammys.
Then Versace intoned: “The REAL jungle dress,” and Lopez appeared in an updated version of the gown, which maintained the plunging neckline but in a sleeveless version with a billowing train.
According to Versace’s press notes, millions of people searched Google in an effort to see the original jungle dress, inspiring the tech giant to create Google Images.
***
A book of poetry handwritten by Bonnie Parker and a watch Clyde Barrow was wearing when he was killed are among items from the outlaw Texas couple being offered at auction.
RR Auction will offer the items Saturday in Boston. Parker and Barrow were shot to death by lawmen in Louisiana in 1934 following a massive manhunt.
Other items being offered are a draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Barrow and a shotgun confiscated after a 1933 shootout in Joplin, Mo., in which two lawmen were killed and the gang sped away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.