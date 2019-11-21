The British band Coldplay has decided not to launch a global tour because of environmental concerns.
Frontman Chris Martin told the BBC on Thursday that the band is not going on tour to promote its latest album because it wants to take time to determine how a tour can be beneficial to the environment.
He said: “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”
He says the band has had a number of major tours and wants to find a way to make the next tour more about giving than taking.
The album “Everyday Life” will be released Friday.
***
Susan Choi’s novel “Trust Exercise,” in which a high school romance is spun out into a web of memories and perspectives, has won the National Book Award for fiction.
Sarah M. Broom’s family memoir “The Yellow House” won in nonfiction. Tressie McMillan Cottom, a sociology professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, was a nonfiction finalist for her book “Thick: And Other Essays.”
Martin W. Sandler’s “1919 The Year That Changed America” for young people’s literature. The winner for best translated book was Laszlo Krasznahorkai’s “Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming,” translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet. In poetry, the winner was Arthur Sze’s “Sight Lines.”
The 70th annual National Book Awards were presented Wednesday night in Manhattan. Honorary prizes were given to author Edmund White and to the head of the American Booksellers Association, Oren J. Teicher.
***
James Taylor isn’t working on a typical rock star memoir.
The singer-songwriter has a deal with producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and ending on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview and highlights from his music. Taylor’s hits include “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and Handy Man.”
