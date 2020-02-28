Lady Gaga’s father is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his restaurant at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, saying the homeless population is hurting his business.

Joe Germanotta, owner of Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, said he wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the commuter train station, to renegotiate his rent or release him from his lease, which expires in 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Germanotta and other business owners on the terminal’s lower concourse said they are struggling because of a homelessness problem, rodent infestation, and outdated furniture and facilities. “I want to stay,” Germanotta said. “I just can’t afford to under these conditions.”

The Journal reviewed a letter from the MTA to Germanotta telling him if his debt was not paid within two weeks, it would begin the process of repossessing the property. If an agreement can’t be reached with the MTA, Germanotta said, he plans to seek more than $1.5 million for investments in the restaurant, construction and loss of business.

***

Leave it to the internet to interpret Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey during a concert in Detroit as a political endorsement of a certain liberal presidential candidate from Vermont.

The 70,000 fans who attended the country music star’s Feb. 22 show at Ford Field understood it for what it was: a tribute to one of greatest NFL running backs and Detroit Lions players ever.

Brooks told the audience he donned Sanders’ No. 20 jersey to pay homage to him since they both went to Oklahoma State University. After the show, Brooks posted a photo on social media of himself wearing the jersey, which has “Sanders” and “20” emblazoned on the back. That’s where the trouble started.

Fans ripped Brooks in the comment sections under the photo, believing he was endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders and the self-proclaimed democratic socialist’s 2020 campaign. As of Friday afternoon, Bernie Sanders hadn’t weighed in on the matter.

— The Associated Press

