Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance.
Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night’s performance showed John breaking down in tears as he told the crowd he couldn’t go on any longer. The singer, 72, said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage. The concert was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said doctors were confident John would recover. They said a concert planned for Tuesday in Auckland would be delayed until Wednesday on the advice of doctors. In addition to that performance, John is scheduled to play again in Auckland on Thursday and then seven performances in Australia before traveling to the U.S. and Canada.
***
Billy Joel’s bid to stable horses on his 25-acre, waterfront Long Island property has some neighbors concerned about smelly manure, and the local government isn’t horsing around as it weighs the issue.
The Village of Centre Island decided to commission an engineering study on the potential environmental impact of animal waste, Newsday reported. The study would inform trustees’ decision-making on a proposed law that would let residents keep horses.
The Piano Man and his wife, Alexis, want to build a facility for 12 horses on the estate. She’s an equestrian, and their daughters are becoming riders. The trustees plan to discuss the matter further next month.
***
British music producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall, who helped bring the underground sounds of acid house to a mass audience, died Monday in a London hospital from a pulmonary embolism. He was 56.
Weatherall founded the record label Boy’s Own Recordings and the production outfit Bocca Juniors. He was known for his remixes of songs by Happy Mondays, New Order and others, and produced Primal Scream’s 1991 landmark album “Screamadelica.”
