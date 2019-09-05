Is Nicki Minaj hanging up the mic? The chart-topping rapper said Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” The announcement came as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”
In the tweet, Minaj took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.” A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately reply to messages.
In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out of a concert in Saudi Arabia to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.
***
Rita Dove, the former U.S. and Virginia poet laureate who teaches at the University of Virginia, has received a $100,000 lifetime achievement prize. It was among several awards the Academy of American Poets announced Thursday.
Dove, whose honors include the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, is this year’s winner of the Wallace Stevens Award for “proven mastery” in poetry.
***
Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother, Prince George, and parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
William said Thursday that their 4-year-old was “very excited” on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard holding her mother’s hand. George, 6, has attended the school for two years.
***
Amazon.com is apologizing for a “technical error” which led to some copies of Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments,” one of the year’s most anticipated novels, being “inadvertently” sent early.
The online giant said Thursday that a “small number” of customers received Atwood’s sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” before its Sept. 10 release date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.