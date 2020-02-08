Robert Conrad, the actor who starred in the 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild Wild West,” died Saturday of heart failure in Malibu, Calif. A small private service is planned for March 1, which would have been his 85th birthday.
Conrad was a rising young actor when he was chosen for the lead in “Hawaiian Eye,” playing Tom Lopaka, a private investigator whose partner was Tracy Steele, played by Anthony Eisley. After five seasons, he went on to embrace the TV craze of the time, period Westerns, but with a twist. In “The Wild Wild West,” which aired from 1965 to 1969, Conrad was James T. West, a James Bond-like agent who used innovative tactics and futuristic gadgets to battle villains.
His TV fame elevated him to stardom, starting in 1966 with “Young Dillinger,” in which he played Pretty Boy Floyd. Other films included “Murph the Surf,” “The Bandits” (which he also directed), “The Lady in Red” (this time as John Dillinger) and “Wrong Is Right.”
Conrad and Joan Kenlay married in 1952 and divorced in 1977. He then married LaVelda Fann, who was Miss National Teenager 1977 when he met her at the pageant at which she was passing on her crown. (He was the emcee.) They divorced in 2010. His survivors include five children from his first marriage; three from his second; and 18 grandchildren.
***
Mirella Freni, 84, an Italian soprano whose uncommon elegance and intensity combined with a sumptuous voice and intelligence to enthrall audiences for 50 years, died Sunday at home in Modena, Italy.
Freni was the last in a line of Italian sopranos whose very entrance prompted ovations, a link to singers from the golden era and earlier such as Renata Tebaldi, Licia Albanese, Magda Olivero, Maria Caniglia, Amelita Galli-Curci and Luisa Tetrazzini. Young Mirella had the same wet nurse as Modena’s most famous singer who was born 7½ months later, Luciano Pavarotti.
She is survived by her daughter, Micaela Magiera, author of a book about her mother and Pavarotti; two stepchildren; two grandchildren; and a sister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.