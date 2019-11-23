Rapper and actor Eric B. was sentenced to a year’s probation stemming from a motor vehicle stop and police chase in January 2001 that wasn’t resolved because he failed to show up for his sentencing.
Eric B., whose real name is Eric Barrier, spent two weeks in the Bergen County jail before his release last week, after the 17-year-old bench warrant surfaced when he was returning to the U.S. from Canada. Barrier said afterward that state Superior Court Judge James Guida was “firm but fair.” The 54-year-old New York City native apologized during a brief statement to the court.
Eric B. and Rakim are one of the greatest hip-hop duos of all time. Barrier most recently has been on CBS’ “Blue Bloods” show. He said he is touring and was heading to a show in Delaware.
******
Michael J. Pollard, who rose to fame in the 1967 hit film “Bonnie and Clyde” as C.W. Moss, the dimwitted gas station attendant who became a criminal accomplice, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a friend, Dawn Walker.
Pollard, 80, had been a familiar face on TV since the late 1950s. He most often played likable but socially inept characters and usually ranked fairly far down on the cast list. In two separate shows, he played the cousin of a beloved supporting character — Jerome Krebs, cousin to Maynard G. Krebs (Bob Denver), on “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” and Virgil, cousin to Deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts), on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Pollard also had a memorable role in the first season of the TV series “Star Trek,” in 1966, playing the teenage cult leader on a planet of children. But his performance in “Bonnie and Clyde” earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor and changed the way Hollywood saw him.
He is survived by a daughter, Holly, from his marriage to actress Beth Howland, best known as the nervous waitress Vera on the sitcom “Alice”; and a son, Axel Emmett, from his marriage to Annie Tolstoy. Both ended in divorce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.