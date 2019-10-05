Zac Hanson of the pop music band Hanson is recovering after a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma last week.
The 33-year-old said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Tulsa-based band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula.
Hanson said he was able to walk away from the Tulsa crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.”
Details of the crash were not revealed, but Hanson said he was preparing for a cross-country ride. Hanson said he will be replaced as drummer during an upcoming tour but will sing.
Hanson is the youngest of three brothers who formed the band in the early 1990s. The band is best-known for the song “MMMBop.”
***
Prince Harry is suing The Sun and the Daily Mirror, two of Britain’s most popular tabloid newspapers, over alleged phone hacking.
Buckingham Palace confirmed Saturday that claims regarding “illegal interception of voicemail messages” were filed on Harry’s behalf. The palace declined to say more or provide details “given the particulars of the claims are not yet public.”
News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the High Court action, while Reach, which owns the Mirror, said it was “aware that proceedings have been issued” but hasn’t received notice of them.
Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is suing The Mail on Sunday for alleged copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law after the paper published a letter she wrote to her father.
***
Lauren Cohan walked away from “The Walking Dead.” Now, she’s headed back.
At the end of Saturday’s New York Comic Con panel for the AMC zombie series that has spawned its own universe, a masked cast member stood and revealed herself to be Cohan, whose return was subsequently announced. AMC also announced an 11th season of the series, whose 10th starts Sunday night.
Cohan, 37, who played Maggie Greene on the show starting in season two, left to pursue other projects after the eighth season then made a few guest appearances in the ninth. She has since appeared in the short-lived ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier” and the Mark Wahlberg film “Mile 22.”
