The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times.
The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “Living in a Ghost Town ” on Thursday.
“I’m a ghost/Living in a ghost town/You can look for me/But I can’t be found,” sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards.
Jagger explained that the song was one they were working on long before the global lockdown and the band decided to revisit it in isolation. Richards added: “Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now.”
***
Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83.
Knight died Wednesday at her daughter’s home in San Marcos, Texas, according to her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins. Her career carried her from Kansas to Hollywood and then to the New York theater and London and back to Hollywood. She also was nominated for two Tonys, winning one.
***
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a feature film about Whitney Houston’s life, is in the works from the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Houston estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said.
Davis said Anthony McCarten’s script will finally reveal the “whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”
