Federal prosecutors are accusing singer R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.
The revised indictment, filed Thursday in New York, accuses Kelly of paying a bribe in exchange for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994. A day later, Kelly, then 27, married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony he arranged at a hotel in Chicago. The marriage was annulled months later because of her age. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.
The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment about whom the fake ID was meant for, and the indictment did not mention the wedding, but a person familiar with the investigation confirmed the “Jane Doe” was Aaliyah. The person was not authorized to discuss details of the new charge and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The new charge marks the first time that Kelly’s brief marriage to Aaliyah has been connected to any of the criminal cases against Kelly, whose given name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. The Brooklyn prosecutors had already charged R. Kelly with racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation.
The 52-year-old singer, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Chicago in April on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges before facing trial in Brooklyn.
***
Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading a story to children too sick to leave the hospital for the holidays.
The White House says the first lady toured a short-stay unit and a surgical unit at Children’s National hospital in Washington on Friday. She also visited with patients in a playroom and helped make snowflakes with them.
Mrs. Trump then came down to the atrium and sat with two patients in front of a Christmas tree to read “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle.” The story is a sequel to the one she read at the hospital in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.