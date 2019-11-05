Colombian music star Shakira says she will pay homage to Latin culture alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami.
Speaking Monday in Barcelona, Spain — where she lives with her long-term partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, and their two children — Shakira told The Associated Press she was fulfilling a dream which also had “a very important purpose.”
“To celebrate that culture, to showcase it in a country where Latinos have also struggled a lot,” she said. “I feel really humbled and with a great responsibility in my hands to represent the Latino community.”
The Grammy winner, who turns 43 on Feb. 2, the day of the Super Bowl, is currently promoting a documentary and live concert album from her 2018 “El Dorado World Tour,” to be released worldwide on Nov. 13.
***
Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation germinated stories of black struggles that grew into universal stories of grace and beauty, has died. He was 86.
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which sponsors a literary award named in Gaines’ honor, confirmed he died Tuesday at his home in Oscar, La., 8½ miles south of New Roads.
“A Lesson Before Dying,” published in 1993, was an acclaimed classic. Gaines was that year awarded a “genius grant” by the MacArthur Foundation, receiving $335,000 to spend over the next five years.
Both “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1971) and “A Gathering of Old Men” (1984) became honored television movies.
The author of eight books, Gaines was born on a plantation and his first writing experience was writing letters for illiterate workers who asked him to embellish their news to far-off relatives.
Gaines also received prestigious grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rockefeller and Guggenheim foundations. He held honorary doctorates from five colleges and universities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.