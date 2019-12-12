Rapper and singer Anderson .Paak is lending his support to an arts center facing closure in his Southern California hometown of Oxnard.
The Grammy winner visited the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center and urged his fans to donate to keep the city-owned facility open, the Ventura County Star reported Wednesday.
His Brandon Anderson Foundation said donated money would be set aside for the center, but .Paak himself made no financial commitments.
The 33-year-old said he wants to house his foundation at the center to create a space where people could record music, rehearse plays and have boxing matches.
.Paak, an eclectic musician who blends funk, hip-hop and R&B, named his 2018 album “Oxnard.”
The performing arts center used to receive an annual $1 million subsidy from the city before officials announced it would shut down at the end of this year.
Center board members said they are meeting with the city manager about the future, but the facility is not on the Tuesday agenda for the final City Council meeting of the year, the newspaper said.
***
Ninety-eight percent of The Weinstein Co.’s creditors are joining a tentative settlement that plaintiffs say includes $25 million for more than two dozen actresses and former employees who claim Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them, a lawyer said Thursday.
The attorney, Karen Bitar, provided the estimate to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer as she said the deal would cover “the overwhelming” number of individuals and entities potentially owed money.
Additional money, she said, would be set aside for anyone who did not accept the terms of the settlement. The agreement, which would be limited to $500,000 per person, would require court approval that is unlikely to come before the spring.
The Weinstein Co. is currently proceeding in bankruptcy court, where any deal would face review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.