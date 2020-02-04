Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
The NAACP announced Tuesday that it selected the 31-year-old pop star and fashion icon for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician” and for being “a stellar public servant.”
Rihanna will be given the award Feb. 22 in a ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET. Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.
***
Alice Mayhew, the celebrated and influential editor of political and historical works whose authors ranged from Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein to Taylor Branch and Doris Kearns Goodwin, died Tuesday at age 87.
Simon & Schuster, which she joined in 1971, announced that she died peacefully at her home in Manhattan.
A New York native, Mayhew edited some of the most notable nonfiction releases of the past half-century, including Woodward and Bernstein’s landmark Watergate bestseller “All the President’s Men,” among the first books to broadly investigate a sitting presidential administration; the feminist classic “Our Bodies, Ourselves”; Branch’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Parting the Waters” and Goodwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “No Ordinary Time.” She also worked with former President Jimmy Carter, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the historians Stephen Ambrose, Michael Beschloss and David Herbert Donald.
***
Three years after she entered remission, “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills 90210” alum Shannen Doherty has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
The actress shared news of her relapse in an emotional interview with ABC News that aired Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” in which she opened up about her fight against the disease.
“My cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” she said, holding back tears. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”
Doherty, 48, has been working on the show “BH90210” and kept the diagnosis mostly secret. “Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis,” she said. “We still have some living to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.