Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the 61-year-old career diplomat who during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump offered a chilling account of alleged threats from Trump and his allies, has a book deal.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that it had acquired Yovanovitch’s planned memoir, currently untitled. According to the publisher, the book will trace her career, from Mogadishu, Somalia, to Kyiv and “finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas.”
Financial terms were not disclosed, but two people familiar with the deal told the AP that the agreement was worth seven figures, even though the book is not expected until spring 2021, months after this fall’s election. They were not authorized to discuss negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss financial terms.
***
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said Friday that they will give up their “Sussex Royal” branding along with their royal responsibilities this spring. Whether they could themselves “royal” — and make money while doing so — had been one of the most contentious questions about their nontraditional future and a subject of discussions with Queen Elizabeth II.
“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” their spokeswoman said Friday.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” she said. That means Harry and Meghan will abandon the “Sussex Royal” they have been using to promote themselves on Instagram and their new website. Trademark applications have also been withdrawn.
