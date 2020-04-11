Nobuhiko Obayashi, one of Japan’s most prolific filmmakers who devoted his works to depicting war’s horrors and singing the eternal power of movies, has died. He was 82.
The official site for his latest film, “Labyrinth of Cinema,” said Obayashi died late Friday. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2016 and was told he had just a few months. But he continued working, appearing frail and often in a wheelchair.
“Labyrinth of Cinema” had been scheduled to be released in Japan on the day of his death. The date has been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed theaters.
Obayashi was a trailblazer in the world of Japanese TV commercials, hiring foreign movie stars like Catherine Deneuve and Charles Bronson, highlighted in his slick film work that seemed to symbolize Japan’s postwar modernization.
His “Miss Lonely,” released in 1985, was shot in seaside Onomichi, the picturesque town in Hiroshima prefecture where Obayashi grew up and made animation clips by hand. His other popular films include 1977’s “House” and “Hanagatami” from 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Kyoko, an actress and film producer; and their daughter, Chigumi, an actress.
***
The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.
The special, featuring the entire original “Friends” cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.
The Emmy-winning “Friends” ended its 10-season run in 2004. It made household names of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, Calif., sound stage where the series taped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.