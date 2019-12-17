The audience at the premiere of the latest “Star Wars” film gave it a standing ovation after the credits rolled, marking the end of the franchise’s third trilogy.
Cheers often erupted throughout the viewing of “The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday night. The film was met with a slew of positive reviews after director J.J. Abrams told the audience before the screening that he was “mostly terrified” to show the movie, which ran for nearly 2½ hours.
Seated in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood were Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, and Steven Spielberg, whom Abrams specifically thanked.
Fans turned the premiere into a tribute to various eras of the franchise, with some dressing as Hamill’s Luke and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia from the 1977 original film, and others opting for the look of the characters’ mother, Queen Amidala. Many dressed as Stormtroopers, bounty hunters and Darth Vader.
Guests included Harrison Ford and actors made famous by the newest trilogy: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.
The premiere was the first time anyone outside a select group saw the ninth film in the core “Star Wars” story. “Rise of Skywalker” arrives in theaters Friday.
You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone in a few weeks: The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31.
Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square at 8 p.m. on ABC.
The annual New Year’s Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara, who will host the event.
Usher, Sheryl Crow and “Pose” star Billy Porter — who will host — will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.
