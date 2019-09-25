An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, authorities said.
Ryan Reavis, 36, was charged in Mohave County court with possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia; weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor; manufacture of a prohibited weapon; and engaging in fraudulent schemes, Lake Havasu City police said in a statement Tuesday.
Reavis was being held on $50,000 bail. He has not entered a plea, and police did not know if he has hired an attorney who could be asked for comment.
Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest emerged from the investigation into the accidental overdose death of Miller, who died one year ago in his Los Angeles home at age 26 from a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl, authorities said.
***
Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their “Jurassic Park” roles in the upcoming “Jurassic World 3.”
Their castings were announced Tuesday night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of “Jurassic World,” attended by Dern.
While Goldblum appeared in 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Dern and Neill haven’t been back with the dinosaurs since 2001’s “Jurassic Park III.” All originated their roles in the 1993 original “Jurassic Park.”
“Jurassic World 3,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.
***
Al Franken, who resigned his U.S. Senate seat in 2017 amid sexual misconduct charges, will re-emerge into the public sphere on Saturday when he starts a new weekly radio show on the SiriusXM satellite service.
The Minnesota Democrat is perhaps the most prominent public figure felled by the #MeToo movement to step back into public life. He said he has no plans to return to politics.
“I miss the Senate a lot but I’m not there so I want to be a voice,” he said. Of the public’s acceptance, he said “a lot of that will depend on me and whether folks think what I’m saying is important and fun at the same time.”
The one-hour interview show with figures from politics, entertainment and other fields will air Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the Sirius Progress channel. Comic Chris Rock will be the first guest, with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comic Patton Oswalt lined up for future shows.
