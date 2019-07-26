Meryl Streep will be the first recipient of an acting award bestowed as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
The festival’s organizers announced Friday that Streep will receive the inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award during a Feb. 9 charity gala. The glitzy fundraiser will support the festival’s year-round efforts to promote films and the industry’s leading creators.
The actress is the most nominated actor in Academy Award history and has won the Oscar three times.
The award is separate from honors bestowed on films shown at the September festival. Its People’s Choice Award frequently becomes an Oscar best picture contender.
Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming Panama Papers film “The Laundromat” with Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. The film will have its North American premiere at TIFF.
***
An Iowa man police say came to Rhode Island with a backpack full of burglary tools to visit Taylor Swift has been held without bail pending a competency hearing.
The Sun of Westerly reports David Page Liddle, 32, was held at a court hearing Thursday after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking the singer.
He had been held on $10,000 bail after his arrest July 19 not far from Swift’s beachfront mansion. The Des Moines man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey says Liddle told officers he was looking to “catch up” with Swift and knew her personally. Liddle’s public defender had no comment.
***
Broadcaster Al Roker will teach this fall at his alma mater in upstate New York.
SUNY Oswego says Roker will take part in teaching a broadcasting course called “Camera Ready: Developing Your On-Air Persona.” He will teach with two Oswego faculty members about how to succeed as an on-air personality.
Roker, a 1976 graduate of Oswego, is the weather and feature anchor of NBC’s “Today” show and the co-host of the morning show’s third hour.
