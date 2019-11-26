J.J. Abrams, director of the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” movie, said disaster struck when one of the stars left a script for the project under their hotel room bed — a simple mistake that later morphed into Disney’s worst nightmare.
“The security is insane,” Abrams said this week on “Good Morning America.” “They had only a handful of scripts, and they were printed on crazy, uncopy-able paper. And then one of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their room. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on EBay.”
Luckily, the crisis was averted when someone at Disney identified the script as legitimate and bought it before anyone else could. The studio has succeeded in keeping details about the highly anticipated conclusion to the new trilogy under wraps ahead of its Christmastime debut.
***
Country star Jason Aldean learned a hard lesson when he signed a record deal that ended up never producing any music. Years later, he signed to Broken Bow, an indie label that went on to release all nine of his records.
“I got kicked around in the music business pretty good early on and learned a lot,” said Aldean on the eve of his new record, “9,” which came out Friday. “Broken Bow giving me an opportunity to do what I’ve done over the years and giving me a chance to have a career means a lot.”
Two years ago, BMG bought Broken Bow, and Aldean this year signed a new deal with BMG. Aldean said owning his music — a hot topic lately during the feud between Taylor Swift and a label that owns her first six records — was a priority for him.
“When I redid my record deal a few records back, when I upped with Broken Bow for the first time, that was a big point for me,” Aldean said. “I wanted to own my own stuff. And then when I just re-upped again, I wanted to own more of it.”
